Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 157.97% to Rs 25.90 croreNet profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 157.97% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.52% to Rs 56.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
