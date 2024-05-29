Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 157.97% to Rs 25.90 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 157.97% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.52% to Rs 56.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

25.9010.0456.5042.962.704.883.653.000.260.240.760.740.180.120.450.370.120.080.320.26

