Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 157.97% to Rs 25.90 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 157.97% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.08% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.52% to Rs 56.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25.9010.04 158 56.5042.96 32 OPM %2.704.88 -3.653.00 - PBDT0.260.24 8 0.760.74 3 PBT0.180.12 50 0.450.37 22 NP0.120.08 50 0.320.26 23

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

