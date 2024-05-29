Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net loss of Pratiksha Chemicals reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 10.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.031.86 117 10.309.73 6 OPM %4.968.60 -6.804.52 - PBDT0.110.14 -21 0.440.49 -10 PBT0.020.05 -60 0.120.13 -8 NP-0.010.07 PL 0.050.09 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Tatva Chintan Pharma Q4 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 96 cr

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 86.60% in the March 2024 quarter

MSR India standalone net profit declines 88.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story