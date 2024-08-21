TV18 Broadcast Ltd up for fifth session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 50.24, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.55% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% drop in NIFTY and a 6.74% drop in the Nifty Media. TV18 Broadcast Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.24, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has risen around 21.88% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2075.2, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 150.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 155.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 196.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

