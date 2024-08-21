LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 0.14%, up for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 675.65, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.77% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% jump in NIFTY and a 18.01% jump in the Nifty Financial Services. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 675.65, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has slipped around 14.89% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23178.15, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 670.55, up 0.71% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

