Ami Organics commissions 10.8 MW DC solar power plant

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Ami Organics announced the full commissioning of its 10.8 MW DC solar power plant. The solar facility, located at Pratapnagar, Nandod, Narmada District, Gujarat, India, comprises two captive solar plants, each with a capacity of 5.4 MW.

Speaking on this significant achievement, Naresh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Ami Organics Limited, stated: The successful commissioning of our 10.8MW solar power plant marks a crucial step in our journey towards a greener and more sustainable future. This project not only strengthens our commitment to environmental responsibility but also enhances our operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With our continued investment in renewable energy, we aim to make substantial progress in reducing our dependence on conventional power sources and moving towards a cleaner, and more sustainable energy portfolio.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

