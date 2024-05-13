TVS Credit Services standalone net profit rises 33.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.91% to Rs 1517.50 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 33.44% to Rs 148.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.91% to Rs 1517.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.12% to Rs 571.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 388.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.56% to Rs 5704.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4146.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

