Ludlow Jute &amp; Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 5.27% to Rs 127.53 crore

Net Loss of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 127.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.00% to Rs 475.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 546.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales127.53134.62 -5 475.52546.57 -13 OPM %-2.622.73 -0.053.11 - PBDT-5.941.86 PL -8.9810.54 PL PBT-8.36-0.42 -1890 -17.862.11 PL NP-5.43-0.50 -986 -12.541.34 PL

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

