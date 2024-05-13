Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.99% to Rs 3.75 crore

Net Loss of Dhanlaxmi Cotex reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1104.17% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 26.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.754.36 -14 26.4123.73 11 OPM %-12.80-25.23 -4.66-4.80 - PBDT-0.39-0.41 5 3.540.47 653 PBT-0.40-0.44 9 3.450.36 858 NP-0.40-0.46 13 2.890.24 1104

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kapil Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 85.96% in the December 2023 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 27.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Ludlow Jute &amp; Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

INR Settles Largely Unchanged; US Inflation And Powell Speech Awaited

Olympic Management &amp; Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story