TVS Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Max India Ltd, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd and Natural Capsules Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2025.

TVS Electronics Ltd surged 17.73% to Rs 612.45 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21028 shares in the past one month.

Max India Ltd spiked 14.26% to Rs 230.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5645 shares in the past one month. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd soared 12.42% to Rs 276.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25401 shares in the past one month. Fineotex Chemical Ltd added 11.79% to Rs 259.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14989 shares in the past one month.