Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Copper Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2025.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 9.08% to Rs 702.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29272 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 6.53% to Rs 328.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.59 lakh shares in the past one month. KIOCL Ltd soared 5.26% to Rs 467.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month. Inox Green Energy Services Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 205.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.