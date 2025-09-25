Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2025.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 9.08% to Rs 702.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29272 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 6.53% to Rs 328.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd soared 5.26% to Rs 467.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 205.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 4.73% to Rs 915.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58981 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

