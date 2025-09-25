Barometers trade with modest cuts; realty shares tumble

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the mid-morning trade, as market sentiment remained cautious due to continued FII (Foreign Institutional Investor) selling and the monthly Sensex expiry. The Nifty hovered below the 25,050 mark, while realty stocks extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 123.53 points or 0.16% to 81,592.04. The Nifty 50 index lost 36.95 points or 0.15% to 25,019.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,810 shares rose and 2,059 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: Jinkushal Industries received bids for 46,81,800 shares as against 67,21,048 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (25 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (29 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 115 and Rs 121 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof. TruAlt Bioenergy received bids for 7,48,200 shares as against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.06 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (25 September 2025) and it will close on Monday (29 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 472 and Rs 496 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples thereof. BMW Ventures received bids for 36,51,482 shares as against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 70,17,709 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 73 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Jain Resource Recycling received bids for 2,47,68,128 shares as against 3,12,49,999 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.79 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 220 and Rs 232 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 64 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Seshaasai Technologies received bids for 6,71,29,895 shares as against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 402 and 423 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers received bids for 2,39,61,996 shares as against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.79 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 393 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Solarworld Energy Solutions received bids for 5,87,34,102 shares as against 80,93,092 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 7.26 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 333 and 351 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 42 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 37,23,404 shares as against 1,22,26,400 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 0.88% to 882.75. The index dropped 4.41% in the four consecutive trading sessions. Lodha Developers (down 1.69%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.49%), Godrej Properties (down 1.47%), Raymond (down 0.92%), DLF (down 0.81%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.67%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.50%). On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (up 1.33%), Anant Raj (up 0.32%) and Sobha (up 0.19%) edged higher. Stocks in Spotlight: Crisil added 1.13% after the company announced the acquisition of McKinsey PriceMetrix Co., a leading provider of performance benchmarking and data-driven insights for the wealth management industry. Jaykay Enterprises jumped 4.49% after the company announced its joint venture entity J K Phillips LLP has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Ircon International for a contract value of Rs. 139.48 crore.

Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 1.47% after the company announced that it has received a letter from ONGC awarding a contract for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port. Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as sentiment remained cautious following continued selling in U.S. technology stocks for a second consecutive session. The weakness in Wall Street spilled over into Asia, with investors also positioning for upcoming month- and quarter-end portfolio rebalancing. According to media reports, such rebalancing could trigger selling pressure in U.S. and Japanese indices, while German and Australian markets are expected to benefit from fresh inflows.

Attention now shifts to key U.S. economic data later this week. The final estimate of second-quarter GDP is due Thursday, while the Feds preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report will be released on Friday. The looming risk of a U.S. government shutdown at the start of the new fiscal year adds to investor caution. In commodities, oil prices eased after hitting a seven-week high in the prior session. Profit-taking followed a sharp rally sparked by an unexpected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and ongoing concerns that Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries could disrupt global supply chains. Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indices closed lower as investors locked in profits after record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 6,637.97, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.34% to 22,497.86, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.37% to 46,121.28.