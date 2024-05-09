Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 93.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 93.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 35.05% to Rs 59.96 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries rose 93.88% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.05% to Rs 59.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.9644.40 35 OPM %11.447.52 -PBDT8.014.71 70 PBT6.333.20 98 NP4.752.45 94

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

