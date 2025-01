TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 18.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 11134.63 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 18.23% to Rs 566.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 478.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 11134.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10113.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11134.6310113.9414.7614.591169.84992.65905.92750.23566.03478.75

