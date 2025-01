Arvind consolidated net profit rises 12.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 2089.21 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 12.78% to Rs 103.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 2089.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1888.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2089.211888.2411.3111.42207.13186.20145.45119.81103.4291.70

