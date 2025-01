Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.39% to Rs 926.15 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim declined 17.34% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 100.39% to Rs 926.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 462.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.926.15462.183.137.0022.2523.268.6313.496.587.96

