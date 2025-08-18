TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 6.13%, up for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3205.5, up 6.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% gain in NIFTY and a 0.72% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24118.8, up 4.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3186, up 6.31% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 22.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% gain in NIFTY and a 0.72% gain in the Nifty Auto index.