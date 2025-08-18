AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 767.35, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% jump in NIFTY and a 10.71% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55341.85, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.43 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 767.3, up 2.47% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 24.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% jump in NIFTY and a 10.71% jump in the Nifty Bank index.