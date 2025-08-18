ITI celebrates successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16

ITI has been appreciated by ISRO for realisation of Avionics Systems with respect to successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16 on 30 July 2025 in a time bound manner meeting all Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) quality norms.

The ISRO-NASA NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite was successfully launched on July 30, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch was carried out by ISRO's GSLV-F16 rocket, which precisely injected the 2,393 kg satellite into its intended orbit. This was made possible by ISRO with the participation of many external partners. ITI, Palakkad is one major industry partner which VSSC has been depending on consistently for the realization of Avionics packages. 28 Avionics Packages and 18 HMSA packages (Head-end Mounted Safe Arm) fabricated by ITI Limited, Palakkad have successfully flown in NISAR satellite in GSLV F16. This mission is a significant milestone as it is the first joint Earth-observing mission between NASA and ISRO.