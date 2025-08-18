Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI celebrates successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16

ITI celebrates successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
ITI has been appreciated by ISRO for realisation of Avionics Systems with respect to successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16 on 30 July 2025 in a time bound manner meeting all Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) quality norms.

The ISRO-NASA NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite was successfully launched on July 30, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch was carried out by ISRO's GSLV-F16 rocket, which precisely injected the 2,393 kg satellite into its intended orbit. This was made possible by ISRO with the participation of many external partners. ITI, Palakkad is one major industry partner which VSSC has been depending on consistently for the realization of Avionics packages. 28 Avionics Packages and 18 HMSA packages (Head-end Mounted Safe Arm) fabricated by ITI Limited, Palakkad have successfully flown in NISAR satellite in GSLV F16. This mission is a significant milestone as it is the first joint Earth-observing mission between NASA and ISRO.

The successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16 holds significance as this sophisticated earth observation satellite has been jointly developed by NASA & ISRO to study changes on the earth's surface in fine detail using dual-bad radar and to receive high speed data. With a total cost estimated at US$1.5 billion, NISAR is likely to be the world's most expensive Earth-imaging satellite

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

