Tata Motors Ltd spurts 1.87%, up for five straight sessions

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24118.8, up 4.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.76 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 679.35, up 2.16% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 37.75% in last one year as compared to a 1.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.