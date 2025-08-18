Ashok Leyland Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 131.86, up 8.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.72% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 131.86, up 8.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 24910.95. The Sensex is at 81378.81, up 0.97%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has risen around 5.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24118.8, up 4.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 613.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.15 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 132.09, up 7.95% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 2.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.72% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.