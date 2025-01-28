TVS Motor jumps after PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 618 crore in Q3 FY25

TVS Motor Company gained 4.85% to Rs 2,334.95 after its standalone net profit rose 4.24% to Rs 618.48 crore on 10.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,097.05 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 836.68 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 7.96% from Rs 775.02 crore posted in same quarter last year.

The operating EBITDA grew by 17% to Rs 1,081 crore for the December 2024 quarter. Operating EBITDA margin for the quarter was highest at 11.9% as against 11.2% reported in the third quarter of 2023-24.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 10% YoY registering 12.12 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024.

Motorcycle sales grew by 6% YoY registering 5.56 lakh units while scooter sales grew by 22% YoY to 4.93 lakh units during the third quarter of 2023-24.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is at 0.29 lakh units as against 0.38 lakh units during third quarter of 2023-24.

Electric scooter sales for the quarter ended December 2024 grew by 57% YoY to 0.76 lakh units.

Also Read

On nine-month basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 16.33% to Rs 1,858.42 crore on 13.1% rise in revenue to Rs 26,700.88 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the board approved the re-appointment of Venu Srinivasan as chairman Emeritus and managing director of the company for a further period of 5 years effective from 24 April 2025, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Further, the board of directors also approved the amalgamation scheme between the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sundaram Auto Components, along with their respective shareholders.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News