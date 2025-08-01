TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 29% YoY in July'25

TVS Motor Company advanced 2.33% to Rs 2,867.30 after the company has registered sales of 456,350 units in July 2025, which is higher by 29% as comparesd with the 354,140 units sold in July 2024.The companys Total two-wheelers segment registered a growth of 29%, with sales increasing to 438,790 units in July 2025 from 339,676 units in July 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 21% with sales increasing from 254,250 units in July 2024 to 308,720 units in July 2025.
Motorcycle registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 161,074 units in July 2024 to 201,494 units in July 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 42% with sales increasing from 139,995 units in July 2024 to 198,265 units in July 2025.
Electric vehicles sales grew by 10% to 23,605 units in July 2025 from 21,442 units in July 2024. Magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.
The company's total exports registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 97,589 units in July 2024 to 142,629 units in July 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 52% with sales increasing from 85,426 units in July 2024 to 130,070 units in July 2025.
Three-wheeler segement registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 14,464 units in July 2024 to 17,560 units in July 2025.
TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app