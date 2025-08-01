Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 29% YoY in July'25

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 29% YoY in July'25

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
TVS Motor Company advanced 2.33% to Rs 2,867.30 after the company has registered sales of 456,350 units in July 2025, which is higher by 29% as comparesd with the 354,140 units sold in July 2024.

The companys Total two-wheelers segment registered a growth of 29%, with sales increasing to 438,790 units in July 2025 from 339,676 units in July 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 21% with sales increasing from 254,250 units in July 2024 to 308,720 units in July 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 161,074 units in July 2024 to 201,494 units in July 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 42% with sales increasing from 139,995 units in July 2024 to 198,265 units in July 2025.

Electric vehicles sales grew by 10% to 23,605 units in July 2025 from 21,442 units in July 2024. Magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 97,589 units in July 2024 to 142,629 units in July 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 52% with sales increasing from 85,426 units in July 2024 to 130,070 units in July 2025.

Three-wheeler segement registered a growth of 21% with sales increasing from 14,464 units in July 2024 to 17,560 units in July 2025.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

