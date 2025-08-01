Eicher Motors jumps as CV sales climbs 7% YoY in July'25

Eicher Motors added 2.41% to Rs 5,602.60 after the company's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 7.4% year-on-year jumped in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 7,115 units in July 2025.

Domestic sales increased by 6.1% to 6,410 units and total exports surged 32.5% to 530 units in July 2025 over July 2024.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in July 2025 stood at 88,045 units, which is higher by 31% compared with 67,265 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 34% to 76,047 units, and sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc surged 12% to 11,998 units in July 2025 over July 2024.

The international business recorded sales of 11,791 units in July 25, up by 95% compared with 6,057 units sold in the same period last year. Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.42% to Rs 1,205.22 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,101.4 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations rose 14.76% year on year to Rs 5,041.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.