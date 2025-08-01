Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

with effect from 01 August 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announced that the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas vide letter dated 31st July 2025 has entrusted the additional charge of Director (Marketing), IndianOil to Arvinder Singh Sahney (DIN 10652030), Chairman, IndianOil for a period of three months w.e.f. 01 August 2025, or till the appointment of regular incumbent to the post, or until further orders whichever is the earliest.

