Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
with effect from 01 August 2025

Indian Oil Corporation announced that the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas vide letter dated 31st July 2025 has entrusted the additional charge of Director (Marketing), IndianOil to Arvinder Singh Sahney (DIN 10652030), Chairman, IndianOil for a period of three months w.e.f. 01 August 2025, or till the appointment of regular incumbent to the post, or until further orders whichever is the earliest.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

