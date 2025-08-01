Skipper surges on strong Q1 results; order book hits record high

Skipper soared 8% to Rs 524 after the company delivered a strong performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

In Q1 FY26, standalone net profit jumped 41% year-on-year to Rs 44.7 crore, while revenue grew 15% to Rs 1,253.9 crore, driven by robust execution in its engineering and polymer business segments.

The momentum was fuelled by solid order wins, including high-voltage transmission contracts from PGCIL and a marquee design-to-delivery tower testing project from the Middle East. Skipper closed the quarter with its highest-ever order book at Rs 8,520.5 crore -- 90% domestic, 10% exports.

Profit before tax rose 41% to Rs 59.8 crore, while EBITDA climbed 22% to Rs 127.2 crore. The EBITDA margin improved to 10.1% from 9.6% a year earlier.

Management reaffirmed its 25% revenue CAGR guidance for FY26, on the back of robust pipeline. The company secured Rs 1,977.5 crore in fresh orders during the quarter, led by three critical 765 kV EPC projects in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Skipper also deepened its presence in the Middle East, enhancing execution visibility. On the operational front, the firm commissioned a 75,000 MTPA plant and is set to add another 75,000 MTPA shortly. It aims to ramp up capacity to 6 lakh MTPA by FY28. A full-scale digital transformation is in progress with the rollout of SAP S/4HANA RISE, a cloud-based ERP suite that streamlines operations and delivers real-time business insights.

From an ESG perspective, Skipper installed bag filters and waste heat recovery systems, and secured GreenCo and GreenPro certifications, reinforcing its sustainability credentials. Sharan Bansal, director of Skipper, said: "FY26 has commenced on an exceptional note for Skipper, with the company delivering its highest-ever Q1 revenue of Rs 12,539 million and record quarterly EBITDA margins of 10.1%. This performance reflects the strength of our Engineering and Polymer businesses, underpinned by exceptional operational execution and customer focus. We continue to gain momentum in the EPC space with significant wins from PGCIL, including three prestigious 765 kV transmission line projects across Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. These projects further strengthen our leadership in the high-voltage segment. Our order inflow of Rs 19,775 million this quarter, along with the highest-ever closing order book of Rs 85,205 million, reaffirms our alignment with Indias infrastructure ambitions and our increasing global relevance."

Bansal also added, "Our international business continues to scale new frontiers, marked by a landmark tower testing and design order from the Middle Easts largest utility, reflecting the growing acceptance of our in-house design capabilities among global utilities and strengthening our international positioning. With 75,000 MTPA of new capacity now fully operational, and an additional 75,000 MTPA expansion already underway, we are strategically positioned to reach our 6 lac MTPA capacity target by FY28, enabling us to meet rising domestic and export demand with agility." Skipper is one of the world's leading manufacturers for power transmission & distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of telecom and railway structures. Skipper is also a significant player in polymer pipes & fittings industry.