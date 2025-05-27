Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 59.67% in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 59.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 818.38 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra declined 59.67% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 818.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 765.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.91% to Rs 20.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 3253.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2926.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales818.38765.30 7 3253.832926.00 11 OPM %8.1310.09 -6.9010.14 - PBDT54.1365.69 -18 176.67258.79 -32 PBT17.0738.18 -55 47.91154.96 -69 NP9.5923.78 -60 20.61107.95 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 94.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Refineries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story