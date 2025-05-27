TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 59.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 818.38 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra declined 59.67% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 818.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 765.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.91% to Rs 20.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 3253.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2926.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

