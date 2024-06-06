Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit rises 1785.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit rises 1785.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 82.72 crore

Net profit of Prestige Projects Pvt rose 1785.79% to Rs 37.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 82.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 159.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 991.60 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.720 0 991.600 0 OPM %42.340 -32.570 - PBDT50.831.94 2520 221.41-7.16 LP PBT50.441.94 2500 220.22-7.17 LP NP37.151.97 1786 159.16-4.80 LP

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

