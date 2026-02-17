TVS Supply Chains gains after inking MoU with Italy's ALA Group

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) added 3.61% to Rs 130 after the firm signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ALA Group, to explore opportunities in India's aerospace and defence supply chain.

ALA Group brings more than 35 years of experience as a specialised aerospace and defence supply-chain integrator, supporting leading OEMs, MROs, and defence programmes across Europe, North America, and selected international markets. For the year 2024, it reported revenue of $345 million.

As part of the proposed collaboration, TVS SCS and ALA Group will jointly provide integrated supply chain services across both production and aftermarket lifecycles for aerospace and defence programmes. The collaboration will initially focus on India, with potential to evaluate opportunities in other geographies over time.

The company said that Aerospace and Defence market in India, estimated at approximately $28 billion, are among the most dynamic and profitable segments within industrial supply chains, driven by sustained demand for complex, regulated, and mission-critical logistics and procurement services. TVS SCS will leverage its long-standing defence and utilities supply chain experience gained through its UK operations, together with its strong domestic presence in India. This includes procurement, market access, government and stakeholder engagement, regulatory and licensing expertise, warehousing and logistics infrastructure, digital platforms, and robust local execution capabilities. ALA Group on the other hand, will contribute its global aerospace and defence domain expertise, technology platforms, and long-standing relationships, especially in the production supply chain with international OEMs and operators across Europe, the US, and the UK, enabling a differentiated, compliant, and scalable value proposition for aerospace and defence stakeholders in India.

Currently, TVS SCS aerospace, defence and utilities operations generate approximately $140 million in annual revenues, largely anchored in defence and utility programmes in the United Kingdom. R. Dinesh, Executive Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, This collaboration with ALA Group reflects our long-term strategy of building globally relevant capabilities in complex and regulated sectors. By combining TVS Supply Chain Solutions scale, digital platforms, and strong presence in India with ALAs aerospace and defence domain expertise, we are positioning the company to participate meaningfully in the evolving global aerospace and defence supply chain ecosystem. He further added, Importantly, this partnership enables us to build on our established aftermarket and in-service supply chain strengths and extend our support to production programmes, particularly in aerospace where these capabilities are increasingly relevant.

Vittorio Genna, CEO and Co-Founder, ALA Group, added, From the beginning, ALA has focused on combining technical depth, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships. The collaboration with TVS Supply Chain Solutions reflects this vision and creates a solid platform for sustainable growth across multiple regions, supporting both civil and defence aerospace programs. TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) is an India-based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market in India. The company's customers span across numerous industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer, tech and tech infra, rail and utilities, and healthcare. TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in Q3 December 2025 compared with a net loss of Rs 24.65 crore posted in Q3 December 2024. Revenue from operations jumped 11.09% YoY to Rs 2,715.81 crore during the quarter.