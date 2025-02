Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit rises 1255.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 229.34 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills rose 1255.73% to Rs 34.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 229.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 202.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.229.34202.644.879.30-6.900.87-25.92-17.9934.302.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News