Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 0.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 0.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 15.52 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 0.74% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.5217.05 -9 OPM %16.8216.36 -PBDT4.134.08 1 PBT3.643.62 1 NP2.732.71 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly lower amid Hindenburg-Sebi row; Adani Group, IIFL in focus

Olympics 2024: Cities and countries makes subtle case to host 2036 Olympics

Fatal weekend shootings jolt growing Denver-area suburb in US, says police

Premier League: Chelsea sign Pedro Neto from Wolves on 7-year contract

CEOs of Britain's biggest companies get record pay in 2023, shows research

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story