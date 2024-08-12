Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 0.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 15.52 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 0.74% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.5217.0516.8216.364.134.083.643.622.732.71

