Shashijit Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 7.57 crore

Net profit of Shashijit Infraprojects declined 43.48% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.578.13 -7 OPM %12.029.35 -PBDT0.850.53 60 PBT0.660.28 136 NP0.130.23 -43

