Shashijit Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shashijit Infraprojects declined 43.48% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.578.1312.029.350.850.530.660.280.130.23

