Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net loss of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reported to Rs 42.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 1111.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1228.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1111.881228.844.9211.1611.8198.70-64.6423.30-42.8916.20

