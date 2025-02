U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 26.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 55.22 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels rose 26.88% to Rs 17.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 55.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.2246.9143.3039.7125.3019.8622.7717.7317.0413.43

