Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 82.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.99% to Rs 115.66 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 82.93% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 59.99% to Rs 115.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.115.6672.292.011.652.391.252.251.232.251.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News