U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 17.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.34% to Rs 21.22 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 17.52% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.34% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.2235.5739.2617.378.606.538.126.505.975.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News