Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 36.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.08% to Rs 23.81 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs declined 36.20% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.08% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.8132.2112.1410.031.902.561.302.011.041.63

