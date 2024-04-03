Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 April 2024.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd surged 10.75% to Rs 2209.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71355 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd soared 8.95% to Rs 222.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62599 shares in the past one month.

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd spiked 8.81% to Rs 1990. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8232 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8641 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd spurt 8.79% to Rs 360.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30550 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd added 7.70% to Rs 888. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40401 shares in the past one month.

