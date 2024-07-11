Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX fell 3.03% to 14.43.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,406, a premium of 90.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,315.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 8.50 points or 0.03% to 24,315.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.03% to 14.43.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

