Nifty July futures trade at premium

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,406, a premium of 90.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,315.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 8.50 points or 0.03% to 24,315.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.03% to 14.43.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

