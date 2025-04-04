UCO Bank's total advances jump 18% YoY in Q4 FY25

UCO Bank reported a 17.65% rise in total advances to Rs 2.20 lakh crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 1.87 lakh crore recorded as on 31 March 2024.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the total advances grew by 5.26% in Q4 FY25 from Rs 2.09 lakh crore as on 31 December 2024.

During the quarter, total business stood at Rs 5.13 lakh crore (up 14% YoY and 4.91% QoQ), while total deposits were at Rs 2.93 lakh crore (up 11.41% YoY and 4.64% QoQ).

Domestic advances jumped 20.37% to Rs 1.95 lakh crore as of 31 March 2025, from Rs 1.62 lakh crore as of 31 March 2024, and rose 6.56% from Rs 1.83 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024.

Domestic deposits stood at Rs 2.76 lakh crore, reflecting a 10.40% YoY growth and a 4.15% QoQ increase.

The domestic CASA ratio stood at 37.90% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 39.25% as of 31 March 2024 and 37.97% as of 31 December 2024.

The credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved to 75.01% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 71.02% as of 31 March 2024 and 74.45% as of 31 December 2024.

UCO Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations.

The banks standalone net profit increased 27.04% to Rs 638.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 502.83 crore posted in Q3 FY24. The banks total income grew 15.48% to Rs 7,405.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.56% to Rs 30.56 on the BSE.

