HDFC Bank gains after avg deposits climb 16% YoY to Rs 25.27 lakh crore in Q4 FY25

HDFC Bank added 2.11% to Rs 1831.50 after the bank's average deposits stood at Rs 25,27,900 crore as of 31st March 2025, registering the growth of around 15.8% as compared with Rs 21,83,600 crore as of 31st March 2024.

The banks period end deposits jumped 14.1% to Rs 27,14,500 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 23,79,800 crore as of 31st March 2024.

The banks average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitization/assignment) stood at Rs 26,95,500 crore as of 31st March 2025, registering the growth of around 7.3% as compared with Rs 25,12,500 crore as of 31st March 2024.

The Banks period end advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment) increased 7.7% to Rs 27,73,500 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 25,75,800 crore as of 31st March 2024.

The banks average CASA deposits stood at Rs 8,28,900 crore as of 31st March 2025, registering the growth of 5.7% as against 7,84,400 crore as of 31st March 2024.

The banks period end CASA deposits increased 3.9% to Rs 9,44,500 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 9,08,800 crore as of 31st March 2024.

HDFC Bank is private sector lender As of 31st December 2024, the Bank's distribution network was at 9,143 branches and 21,049 ATMs across 4,101 cities / towns as against 8,091 branches and 20,688 ATMS across 3,872 cities / towns as of 31st December 2023.

The bank reported 2.21% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 16,735.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 16,372.54 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Total income rose 7.02% YoY to Rs 87,460.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

