Ksolves India Ltd Slides 4.86%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.77%

Ksolves India Ltd has added 16.02% over last one month compared to 9.89% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3% rise in the SENSEX

Ksolves India Ltd fell 4.86% today to trade at Rs 442.75. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.77% to quote at 33687.35. The index is down 9.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd decreased 3.46% and Coforge Ltd lost 3.16% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 7 % over last one year compared to the 2.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ksolves India Ltd has added 16.02% over last one month compared to 9.89% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1520 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21890 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 635 on 03 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 324 on 17 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News