Bank of Baroda Surges 2.01%

Bank of Baroda gained 2.01% today to trade at Rs 241.45. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.13% to quote at 59276.85. The index is up 6.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd increased 1.42% and Federal Bank Ltd added 0.26% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 9.49 % over last one year compared to the 2.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has added 17.64% over last one month compared to 6.99% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 84472 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.41 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 298.45 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 190.7 on 04 Mar 2025.

