Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank soars 1.06%, up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank soars 1.06%, up for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 57.4, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.35% in last one year as compared to a 24.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 85.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 57.4, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 22830.7. The Sensex is at 74989.21, up 1.03%. UCO Bank has risen around 5.42% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 3.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7240.3, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UCO Bank gains for third consecutive session

UCO Bank up for third consecutive session

UCO Bank soars 2.02%

UCO Bank soars 2.35%, up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra spurts 2.66%, rises for fifth straight session

Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 20.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex jumps 580 pts; IT shares advance

Board of KPI Green Energy approves sub-division of shares

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story