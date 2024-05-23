UCO Bank soars 1.06%, up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 57.4, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.35% in last one year as compared to a 24.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 85.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 57.4, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 22830.7. The Sensex is at 74989.21, up 1.03%. UCO Bank has risen around 5.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 3.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7240.3, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

