Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 3.58% to Rs 9.97 crore

Net profit of Lorenzini Apparels declined 40.74% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.58% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.32% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 54.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.9710.34 -4 54.7643.76 25 OPM %20.0617.70 -18.2617.69 - PBDT1.111.57 -29 10.466.66 57 PBT0.270.76 -64 7.253.77 92 NP0.320.54 -41 5.302.52 110

First Published: May 23 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

