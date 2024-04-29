Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank soars 2.02%

UCO Bank soars 2.02%

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 58.15, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.11% in last one year as compared to a 24.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 78.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 58.15, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 22566.8. The Sensex is at 74419.45, up 0.93%. UCO Bank has risen around 5.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 5.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7380.05, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

