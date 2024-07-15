Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pound Speculators Net Longs At Highest Level In Over 10 Years

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Large currency speculators sharply increased net long position in the Pound futures to their highest level in more than 10 years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 84690 contracts in the data reported through July 09, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 22649 net contracts.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

