Udayshivakumar Infra standalone net profit rises 197.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 159.39 crore

Net profit of Udayshivakumar Infra rose 197.00% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 159.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.73% to Rs 30.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.17% to Rs 577.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 286.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales159.39121.44 31 577.15286.90 101 OPM %7.788.15 -7.2710.86 - PBDT20.098.09 148 46.9827.90 68 PBT18.496.16 200 40.8021.51 90 NP13.874.67 197 30.1316.05 88

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

