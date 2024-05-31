Udayshivakumar Infra standalone net profit rises 197.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 159.39 croreNet profit of Udayshivakumar Infra rose 197.00% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 159.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 87.73% to Rs 30.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.17% to Rs 577.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 286.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News