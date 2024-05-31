Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 75.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 75.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Haria Apparels declined 75.61% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.93% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Lorenzini Apparels allots equity shares on conversion of warrants

Haria Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Haria Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 38.25% in the March 2024 quarter

KD Leisures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Kabra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Supra Industrial Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jagat Trading Enterprises standalone net profit declines 53.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story