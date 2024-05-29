Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1442.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1442.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales rise 162.38% to Rs 255.69 crore

Net Loss of Unitech reported to Rs 1442.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 522.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 162.38% to Rs 255.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3326.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2787.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 477.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 405.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales255.6997.45 162 477.27405.52 18 OPM %-299.76-25.70 --160.66-7.58 - PBDT-1584.19-631.07 -151 -3816.74-3107.51 -23 PBT-1585.63-632.78 -151 -3822.93-3113.76 -23 NP-1442.95-522.01 -176 -3326.65-2787.65 -19

