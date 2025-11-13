Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Ujaas Energy declined 87.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.864.7010.91-3.191.081.340.941.210.100.80

